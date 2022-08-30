Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Beats ‘The Sandman’ as Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Comedy ‘Me Time’ Debuts as No. 1 Film

The Michelle Monaghan vehicle “Echoes” was the most-viewed title on Netflix during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on Aug. 19. With 68.5 million hours watched, the limited series passed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was watched for 53.8 million hours in the same period and had held the No. 1 position on the English-language series chart for the three weeks prior.

“Me Time,” the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, debuted as the second-most-watched title of the week and the No. 1 movie. Racking up 59.2 million hours watched in its first three days of availability on the streamer, “Me Time” follows Sonny (Hart) as he reconnects with his best friend Huck (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend while his wife (Regina Hall) and kids are away.

Now in its second full week of availability, Season 3 of “Never Have I Ever” took third place on the English-language TV chart with 25.6 million hours watched. The first and second seasons reappeared on the Netflix Top 10 the week prior in eighth and ninth place, but did not make the chart again during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window.

“Stranger Things” Season 4 is now in its 14th week on the chart, taking fourth place after landing in third last week. From Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, the season was watched for 23.6 million, down slightly from last week’s 28.3 million. Previous seasons of “Stranger Things,” which saw a surge during the height of Season 4’s popularity, are no longer making the chart.

With 19.1 million hours watched, “Manifest” Season 1 took the No. 5 position, having charted consistently since the July 4-10 window, during which the series was added to Netflix in Latin America, India and the Nordic countries. Netflix recently announced that the series, which the streamer picked up for a final season after NBC canceled it, will debut Part 1 of Season 4 on Nov. 4.

“Selling the OC,” a “Selling Sunset” spinoff that follows the Oppenheim Group’s realty exploits in Orange County, debuted at No. 6 with 18.7 million hours watched in its first five days on Netflix. Legal drama “Partner Track,” based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, also had its Top 10 debut, making seventh place with 16.7 million hours. At the bottom of the chart was the debut of “Glow Up” Season 4 with 14.3 million hours.

Season 3 of “Locke & Key” dropped to eighth place with 14.6 million hours watched in its second week of availability after making fourth place last week. “Virgin River” also saw a decline in viewership, coming in ninth place with 14.5 million hours, though this is now the season’s sixth week on the chart.

On the non-English TV chart, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” maintained its hot streak, landing at No. 1 for the seventh time. With 53.9 million hours watched, it was also the third-most-watched title of the week.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Aug. 22-28 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.