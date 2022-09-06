Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Continues to Lead as ‘Devil in Ohio’ Debuts at No. 2

“Echoes” was watched for 36.6 million hours in its second full week of availability on Netflix, per the streamer’s weekly Top 10 rankings. This is the limited series’ second time landing in the No. 1 spot, though viewership during the Aug. 29-Sept. 4 window dropped from last week’s 68.5 million hours.

“Devil in Ohio” debuted at No. 2 with 35.4 million hours watched in its first 3 days of availability. The limited series is created by Daria Polatin based on her novel of the same name and stars Emily Deschanel as hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis as she shelters a mysterious cult escapee whose arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” came in third place following three weeks at No. 1 and one week at No. 2. The DC Comics-based series was watched for 33.3 million hours from Aug. 29 and Sept. 4.

“Partner Track,” the legal drama based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel of the same name, rose to fourth place after debuting at No. 7 the previous week with three days of streaming. In its first full week of availability, the series brought in 31.1 hours of viewership.

Following “Partner Track” on the chart is “Stranger Things” Season 4, which is now in its 15th week on the chart since debuting its first volume on May 27. Volume 2 debuted on July 1, meaning the full season has now been available for nine weeks, and it was watched for 20.3 million hours during this viewing window.

Season 3 of “I Am A Killer” premiered on Aug. 30 and debuted at No. 6 with 17.9 million hours after six days of availability.

At No. 7 is Season 1 of “Manifest,” which has been on the Top 10 for ninth week in a row now, having a resurge in popularity after being added to Netflix in Latin America, India and the Nordic countries. Seasons 2 and 3 also began appearing on the Top 10 again recently, though Season 3 fell off the chart during the Aug. 15-21 window and Season 2 fell off during the Aug. 22-28 window. This week, however, Season 3 reappeared at No. 10 with 11.9 million hours watched.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 3, which debuted on the chart at No. 2 when it premiered during the Aug. 8-14 window, is now in eighth place. The season was watched for 14.8 million hours during this viewing window. Following it in ninth place was Season 3 of “Selling the OC,” which was viewed for 13.7 million hours after debuting at No. 6 with 18.7 million hours last week.

Of note on the non-English-language chart is “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” which is having its ninth week on the Top 10 and its eighth week in the No. 1 position. Mexican drama “High Heat” followed with 44.1 million hours in its second week of full availability. The series were the second and third most-viewed titles on Netflix during this viewing window, beating all English-language TV titles. The most-watched title of the week was “Me Time” (56.6 million hours), which topped the movies chart for the second week in a row.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 9 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.