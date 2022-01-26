Netflix Orders Political Drama ‘The Diplomat,’ Creator Debora Cahn Sets Overall Deal

Netflix has ordered the political drama series “The Diplomat” from Debora Cahn, with Cahn also signing a multi-year overall deal at the streamer.

Under the deal, Cahn will write and produce series and other projects for Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered eight episodes of “The Diplomat” at 50 minutes each.

In the series, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn created the series and also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Janice Williams will also executive produce.

“It’s been such a joy working with Netflix,” Cahn said. “Jinny, Seb, Tara, and Sahar have been amazing creative partners, from the seed of the idea to what is starting to look alarmingly like a television show. I really can’t believe my luck.”

Cahn was most recently an executive producer on the hit Showtime series “Homeland.” Other recent TV credits include the FX limited series “Fosse/Verdon” as well as the HBO series “Vinyl” and ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Cahn began her career working on Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing.”

“I’ve seen firsthand Deb’s incredible work on shows including ‘The West Wing,'” said Jinny Howe, vice president of drama development at Netflix. “She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to ‘The Diplomat.’ We’re thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix.”

Netflix has found success with political shows in the past, with the company scoring one of its first big hits with “House of Cards.” It also revived the ABC political drama “Designated Survivor” for a third and final season after it was canceled at ABC.