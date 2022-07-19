Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit, it’s much less of a hit than Netflix had forecast.

The streamer had projected a net loss of 2 million streaming subscribers for the second quarter, which spans April 1-June 30, following a surprise decline of 200,000 in Q1 (which included the loss of 700,000 Russian customers after exiting the country over the invasion of Ukraine).

Netflix revealed in its Q2 letter to shareholders it currently has 220.67 million subscribers globally is expecting to return to gains in Q3, projecting an addition of 1 million subs from July 1-Sept. 30.

In terms of actual financial performance for Q2, Wall Street forecast earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 on $8.04 billion in revenue for the streamer’s second quarter, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. Netflix reported diluted EPS of $3.20 on $7.97 billion in revenue.

The company also stated it took a $70 million hit for severance costs in the second quarter following several rounds of layoffs, and is adjusting its operating model for slower top-line growth. Netflix also took an $80 million non-cash impairment charge for “certain real estate leases primarily related to rightsizing our office footprint.”

With “Stranger Things” Season 4, which just last week garnered 13 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series, Netflix deviated from its binge-release practice. The first seven eps were released May 27 (to spur signups and reduce churn in Q2) with the two concluding segments dropping July 1 (so they would fall in Q3).

The break from tradition paid off in viewership, with Volume 1 of “Stranger Things 4” becoming Netflix’s most-watched English-language series, a datapoint that is determined by how much a title is watched over its first 28 days of availability.

During its Q1 earnings presentation, Netflix said it was focusing on cracking down on password sharing and exploring a cheaper ad-supported option. It has since made movement on both fronts, creating payment plans for password-sharing households in several countries and picking Microsoft as its partner in building the ad-supported tier, which it said Tuesday it now expects to launch in “the early part of 2023.”

Netflix stock closed Tuesday at $201.63 per share. The regular U.S. stock markets will reopen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos and other Netflix executives will discuss the quarter in greater detail on a pre-taped web interview that will be released at 6 p.m. ET.