Netflix, Sky Reveal Inaugural Bisha K. Ali Talent Program Screenwriters – Global Bulletin

FELLOWSHIP

Netflix and Sky have revealed the six screenwriters selected for the inaugural, year-long Bisha K. Ali screenwriting talent program.

“Ms. Marvel” (pictured above) head writer Bisha K. Ali spearheads the program, which saw almost 2,000 applicants for six places. The final six chosen were Asad Ullah, Daniel T. David, Kayla Hendy, Kim Taylor, Lewis Wren and Robyn Ahern.

“The world of screenwriting is a historically difficult one to break into, made even more challenging by the systemic issues within our industry,” said Ali. “Our fellowship doesn’t purport to have all the answers, but we aspire to be a part of the movement towards a more inclusive industry.”

Applicants were required to submit a full script and, as part of the program, will be assigned a mentor as well as getting to have one-on-one chats with industry heavyweights including Charlie Brooker, Charlie Covell, Kate Herron, Chandni Lakhani and Laurie Nunn.





