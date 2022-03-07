Netflix Orders White House Mystery Drama ‘The Residence’ From Shondaland, ‘For the People’ Creator

Shondaland has scored another series order at Netflix, with the streamer picking up the murder mystery drama “The Residence,” Variety has learned.

The series is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House.” It is described as a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. The show is said to feature “one dead body, one wildly eccentric detective, and one disastrous State Dinner,” per Netflix.

The show has received an eight-episode order. Paul William Davies is the showrunner and executive producer on the show. Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers executive produce on behalf of Shondaland via the company’s Netflix overall deal. Davies is also under an overall deal at Netflix.

This marks the latest collaboration between Davies and Rhimes. He previously created the ABC legal drama “For the People,” which was produced by Shondaland. He was also a writer on the hit ABC series “Scandal,” which Rhimes created

He is repped by ICM and Hansen Jacobson.

Shondaland has proven to be a major asset to Netflix since Rhimes first moved her company to the streamer in 2017. To date, Shondaland has launched the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton,” which has already been renewed through Season 4. Season 2 is set to debut on March 25. There is also a “Bridgerton” limited prequel series in the works. Netflix also recently launched the Shondaland series “Inventing Anna,” on which Rhimes was the creator and showrunner. Shondaland currently has multiple other projects in development as well. Rhimes renewed her deal with the Netflix in 2021, which expanded to include films and VR content among other things.

Rhimes is repped by ICM and Gendler & Kelly.