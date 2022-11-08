Netflix Orders Reggaeton Comedy Series ‘Neon’ From Shea Serrano, Sets Main Cast

Netflix has given a series order to the comedy “Neon” from Shea Serrano.

The streaming service has given the series an eight-episode order. Tyler Dean Flores (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “The Dark Knight Rises”), Emma Ferreira (“Transplant,” “Learn to Swim”), Jordan Mendoza (“Ziwe,” “Beavis & Butt-Head”), and Courtney Taylor (“Insecure,” “Abbott Elementary”) will star. Per the official logline, the series “focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton.”

Flores stars as Santi, described as “a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness (Ferrerira) and Felix (Mendoza) and A&R rep, Mia (Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.”

Flores is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment. Ferreira is repped by OAZ and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Serrano created the series and serves as an executive producer. Max Searle also executive produces and will be the series’ showrunner. Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin of SB Projects will also executive produce, while Kyle Vinuya will co-executive produce. Mendoza is a consulting producer on the series.

Serrano is an author, screenwriter, and journalist. He is the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times best-selling author. His first book, “The Rap Year Book,” was previously turned into a six-episode docuseries for AMC. His second book, “Basketball (And Other Things),” was selected by President Obama as one of the best books he read in 2017. As a TV writer, he previously sold the comedy series “Primo” to Amazon’s Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). The show is based on his life growing up in San Antonio, TX.

He is repped by CAA.

The series marks the latest collaboration between SB Projects, Searle, and Mendoza. Both Searle and Mendoza work on the hit FXX comedy series “Dave,” based on the life of Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, with SB Projects producing the show.