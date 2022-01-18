Netflix Ratings: ‘Archive 81’ and ‘Cheer’ Enter TV Top 10

“The Witcher,” “Stay Close,” “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” and “Manifest” all retained their dominion on Netflix’s English-language TV Top 10 list for the second full week of 2022, while the sixth season of makeover show “Queer Eye” fell through the cracks, leaving room for newcomers “Cheer” (Season 2) and “Archive 81” to join the ranks.

“Cheer” was No. 5 on the list with roughly 29.1 million hours viewed, and horror drama “Archive 81,” from showrunner and executive producer Rebecca Sonnenshine, landed in the seventh slot with 22.2 million hours viewed. The suspenseful series stars Dina Shihabi, Mamoudou Athie, Matt McGorry, Ariana Neal, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Martin Donavan, and involves a deadly mystery involving a cult, arson and a disappeared director. “Stay Close,” the limited thriller series based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, climbed to the No. 1 spot with 53.72 million hours viewed.

On the non-English Top 10 list, the Colombian love story “Café con Aroma de Mujer” triumphed for the second consecutive week in a row with 98.85 million hours, making it the most-watched title of the week of Jan. 10-16. Other Spanish-language entrants include the sophomore season of “The Queen of Flow” for the ninth week in a row, the inaugural season of the “Rebelde” reboot for a second week, and the last installment of “Money Heist” for its 13th consecutive week. Korean-language hits “Single’s Inferno” and “Our Beloved Summer” were at No. 4 and 5 respectively, and “Squid Game” landed in last place for its 18th consecutive week on the Top 10 chart.

Over on the film side, “Brazen,” the romantic thriller based on the novel of the same name by Nora Roberts, took the gold on the streamer’s English-language Top 10 list with 45.34 million hours and was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. “Don’t Look Up” took No. 2 and “Red Notice” continued its streak on the chart for its 10th straight week, along with “Back to the Outback” for its sixth week. The Polish flick “How I Fell in Love With a Gangster” made it to the top of the non-English language film ranks with 11.51 million hours viewed — a whopping jump ahead of the Italian movie “Four to Dinner” in the No. 2 slot, with 4.75 million hours viewed.