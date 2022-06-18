Car Crash Leaves Two Dead, Six Injured From Cast and Crew of Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’

Two actors working on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” have died in a car crash after riding in a van near the city of Mulegé on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The incident left six other members of the production injured. The crew had been working on the television production in the nearby Santa Rosalia area.

Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were the two actors who sustained fatal injuries in the accident. Names were confirmed to the Associated Press by the Baja California Department of Culture on Friday.

Variety has reached out to Netflix for comment on the situation. According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company. It currently remains unclear how the accident will impact production on the show moving forward.

Local media reported that the crash occurred Thursday when the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area.

The story of “The Chosen One” follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he is the returned Jesus Christ, with possession of his biblical powers and a destiny to save humankind. The series, which is written to heavily feature both English and Spanish dialogue, is based on the comic book series “American Jesus” by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross. Filming reportedly began on the series in April.

The series serves as the latest project spawned from the properties of comic book company Millarworld. Netflix acquired Millarworld in late 2017. The pair released their first television project, “Jupiter’s Legacy,” in the spring of 2021.