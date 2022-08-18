Netflix Picks Up Period Soap Drama Series ‘The Decameron’ From Kathleen Jordan, Jenji Kohan

Netflix has ordered Kathleen Jordan’s period soap drama “The Decameron” with Jenji Kohan executive producing under her overall deal with the streamer.

The eight episode drama takes place in 1348, as the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence. A handful of nobles are invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, what starts as a wine-soaked sex romp in the hills of Tuscany descends into an all out scramble for survival.

Jordan (“Teenage Bounty Hunters”) will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer on the series. Kohan (“Glow,” “Orange is the New Black”) executive producers along with Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann on behalf of Tilted Productions. Mike Uppendahl (“Ratched,” “American Crime Story”) will executive produce and direct.

“Kathleen Jordan is the real freakin’ deal. I am so excited and grateful that I get to work with her and we get to make this awesome, funny, timely, weird show together for Netflix,” said Kohan.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again. I can’t wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I’m sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be… confused?” Jordan added.

Kohan entered a multi-year overall deal with Netflix in 2017 following the success of “Orange is the New Black” and “Glow.”

“Bold, outspoken and totally fearless, Jenji has constantly raised the bar for storytelling at Netflix,” Cindy Holland, former vice president of original content at Netflix, said at the time. “She possesses a rare and special talent to say what’s unspoken, choose the unexpected over the safe and drive the cultural conversation – and audiences love her for it. She has been with us from the beginning and we could not be more thrilled to continue working together over the coming years.”