Netflix to Open Central and Eastern Europe Office in Poland

Netflix are expanding their European presence with a new office in Poland.

The office, which is set to open in the country’s capital of Warsaw later this year, will function as a central hub for Netflix’s Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) productions.

“The Netflix office in Warsaw is a natural next step for us and will help build long-term cooperation in the region as well as deepen existing ties, creating new opportunities for content creators and producers,” said Larry Tanz, Netflix EMEA’s vice president of original series. “The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe.”

The new office is the culmination of six years of investment in Poland, beginning with the localization of Netflix’s service there in 2016. The company has also increased the number of local productions, spending around $115 million on films and series in the area and creating 2600 jobs on their productions.

Other Netflix titles, such as “Extraction 2” and “Shadow & Bone” season 1 have also been shot in CEE, which has become a strategic production hub for international shows.

Netflix has also snapped up Polish titles such as series “The Woods,” “Rojst ‘97” and “Sexify” and films “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” and “How I Fell in Love with a Gangster” for the platform as well as licensing popular local titles from neighboring countries including Czechia, Romania and Hungary among others.

Netflix already has European offices in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Istanbul, Stockholm and Warsaw.