Netflix Adds Nike Training Club Workout Collection, Sets Launch Date

Netflix is adding Nike Training Club workouts to its offerings, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The first five programs including “Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” (13 episodes), “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” (seven episodes), “Fall in Love with Vinyasa” (six episodes), “HIT & Strength with Tara” (14 episodes), “Feel-Good Fitness” (six episodes) will become available starting on Dec. 30. Additional courses will be added throughout the next year. The complete collection will include over 90 Nike Training Club workouts.

Each training program will include multiple episodes, totaling over 30 hours of sessions released on Netflix in two parts. The programs will be available on all Netflix plans, in 10 languages, with options across a range of workout types, lengths and intensities, serving various fitness levels. The new initiative will feature over a dozen of Nike’s trainers. The catalog will be highlighted with a custom Nike collection tab on the streamer.

The initiative will serve as somewhat of an experiment for Netflix much like the company’s trial run with interactive content, a source says. With Nike’s already produced training club videos, the streamer hopes to potentially follow the same path as Peloton, whose popularity has grown widely since the bike company’s launch in 2012.

Peloton’s live-streamed and pre-recorded classes have become notable in recent years and has catapulted some of its trainers including Cody Rigsby and Jess King into the spotlight. Last year, Rigsby transitioned his talents to a spot as a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” on Season 30, while King went on to join the cast of Sarah Jessica Parker’s “And Just Like That” as Allegra.

The future of Nike’s relationship with Netflix will depend largely on how well the workout programs perform on the platform over the next year or so. Depending on how much members jump to get active with Nike on their TV screens, there’s a possibility that Netflix and Nike could expand their relationship.