Netflix Announces New Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ From Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Tom Allen (a.k.a. Chad Kroeger) and JT Parr are taking their comedic activism to Netflix in the newly announced series “Chad & JT Go Deep.”

The series follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. However, when one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture. “Chad & JT Go Deep” will premiere Tuesday, August 23.

Kroeger and Parr have made a name for themselves by hitting the streets and attending city council meetings to fight for the real problems in American culture — like the need for a second Independence Day on July 2 to honor the movie “Independence Day.” When the viral duo is not “getting stoked” at City Hall meetings advocating for causes such as the right to party in the state of Delaware, they host the weekly podcast “Going Deep with Chad & JT.” The comedic podcast sees them discussing major current events, honoring legends, exploring ongoing beefs and giving solicited advice to callers and fans alike.

Kroeger and Allee, also known collectively as “Chad Goes Deep,” have previously appeared on “Hawaii Five-O,” “Ellen” and Howard Stern’s show. In 2020, the duo was recognized in Variety‘s 10 Comics to Watch list. Now, they are getting their own Netflix series.

The series is executive produced by Allen and Parr as well as Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim and Daniel Lucchesi. Abso Lutely Productions produces the show.