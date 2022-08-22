Netflix Reveals ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 Trailer, September Premiere Date

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 2, along with the release date for the reality series.

Premiering Sept. 16, Season 2 focuses on the lives of several participants from the second season of “Love Is Blind,” including Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely, Deepti Vempati, Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee. Following the reality dating series where 15 men and 15 women get to know each other — and propose marriage — from separate pods, the spinoff show reveals the current situations of the singles and recently wed couples after the experiment.

The “Love Is Blind” Season 2 finale showcased five weddings, with only two couples officially tying the knot. Danielle Ruhl married Nick Thompson in an outdoor ceremony, while the final episode introduced McNeely and Jones as newlyweds.

Meanwhile, three couples decided to not go through with their weddings. Vempati left Shake Chatterjee at the altar, Sal Perez told Mallory Zapata last minute that he couldn’t marry her and Lee ended her engagement to Jansen as a result of an unresolved argument the night before their wedding.

Filled with new romances, betrayal and more heartbreak, “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” will share the challenges and personal updates from the participants in three 45-minute episodes. As the he trailer reads, “Love is blind, but is the future blurry?”

Chris Coelen, the creator of “Love Is Blind,” serves as an executive producer alongside Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Kimberly Goodman. The series is produced by Kinetic Content.

Watch the full trailer for Season 2 below.