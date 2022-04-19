Netflix Loses 200,000 Subscribers in Q1

Netflix reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing how the company did in terms of subscriber signups and financial growth in the three-month period that included the debuts of “Bridgerton” Season 2 and “The Adam Project.”

The streaming service lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and said it expects to lose another 2 million in the current second quarter. In January, Netflix reported it had 221.84 million subscribers at the end of 2021. The new total is 221.64 million subs.

In January, Netflix announced that it was hiking prices in the U.S. and Canada — a move that aimed to boost revenue but was seen as likely to result in higher cancellation rates in its most mature and slowest-growing region. For American subs, the standard two-stream HD plan is going up $1.50 (about 11%) from $13.99 to $15.49/month. It marks Netflix’s third price increase in as many years.

Netflix stock closed Tuesday at $348.42 per share. The regular U.S. stock markets will reopen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Netflix executives will present a pre-recorded virtual earnings interview at 6 p.m. ET to discuss the quarter in greater detail.

Pictured above (l. to r.): “The Adam Project” and “Bridgerton” Season 2

More to come…