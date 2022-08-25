Netflix Orders Limited Series Adaptation ‘Perfect Couple’ From 21 Laps, Jackal Group

Netflix has ordered a limited series adaptation of the Elin Hilderbrand novel “The Perfect Couple.”

Jenna Lamia (“Good Girls,” “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”) will adapt the book for the screen and serve as executive producer and showrunner. 21 Laps will produce via the company’s overall deal with Netflix, with The Jackal Group also onboard to produce. Netflix has given the series a six-episode order.

In the show, which is described as a soapy mystery, it’s Fourth of July weekend and Celeste Otis is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the wedding of the year, suddenly everyone at the party is a suspect.

Shawn Levy and Josh Barry of 21 Laps will executive produce, as will Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group. Hilderbrand is also an executive producer on the series. 21 Laps vice president Becca Edelman and manager Moera Ainai, who brought the project into Netflix, will oversee.

This is the latest announcement on a novel of Hilderbrand’s being adapted for the screen. It was announced in 2020 that her novel “28 Summers” is being adapted as a movie by MRC Films. Hilderbrand’s other written work includes the books “The Identicals,” “The Blue Bistro,” and the “Paradise” and “Winter” series.

21 Laps is best known for producing the megahit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” which debuted its fourth season over the summer. The company also produces “Shadow and Bone” and “Unsolved Mysteries” as well as the upcoming limited series “All the Light We Cannot See.”

The Jackal Group’s current slate includes projects like “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” for Netflix, the animated “Addams Family” films at MGM and the upcoming Netflix live-action series “Wednesday,” and the Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis.”

