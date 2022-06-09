Netflix Greenlights ‘Stand Out,’ A Documentary About LGBTQ Comedy History

Netflix has greenlit “Stand Out: The Documentary,” which examines the history of LGBTQ stand-up comedy and will debut in 2022.

The film is written, directed and executive produced by Page Hurwitz, who was recently named one of Variety‘s 55 Queer Artists and Decision-Makers to Know in 2022.

Intended to complement Netflix’s recent comedy special “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” “Stand Out: The Documentary” will combine original performances, interviews, archival materials and backstage vérité footage to explore themes like comedy as activism, diversity in stand-up, new queer culture and mainstreaming the alternative. The film focuses on the importance of LGBTQ stand-up as an instrument for social progress over the past five decades, changing the world one joke at a time.

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” premiered on June 9 after being taped at the inaugural Netflix is a Joke Fest in Los Angeles in May with Billy Eichner as host. Several of the comedians who appeared in the special will also appear in “Stand Out: The Documentary,” including Sandra Bernhard, Rosie O’Donnell and Margaret Cho.

Along with Hurwitz, executive producers of “Stand Out: The Documentary” include Hurwitz; Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions; and Brian Graden, Dave Mace and LB Horschler for Brian Graden Media.

The announcement of “Stand Out: The Documentary” comes during a fraught time for Netflix in relation to LGBTW audiences. The streamer has drawn significant criticism its continued support of Dave Chappelle, whose October 2021 special “The Closer” made numerous jokes about queer and trans people. Chappelle also headlined Netflix is a Joke, performing for four nights at the Hollywood Bowl.