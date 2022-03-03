Netflix’s Last Blockbuster Comedy Series Adds Five to Cast

The upcoming Netflix comedy series “Blockbuster” has added five new cast members

Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever,” “American Vandal”), Madeline Arthur (“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “Devil in Ohio”), and Olga Merediz (“In the Heights,” “Encanto”) have all joined the show as series regulars. JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Kamaia Fairburn (“Overlord and the Underwoods,” “Endlings”) will appear in recurring guest star roles. Full character descriptions can be found below.

The new cast members join previously announced leads Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The single-cam ensemble workplace comedy follows the staff of the last Blockbuster Video in America.

“Blockbuster” has been given a 10-episode order at Netflix. Vanessa Ramos created the series and serves as executive producer. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke also serve as writers and executive producers. John Davis and John Fox executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

New Character Desciptions:

Tyler Alvarez as Carlos: As a first-generation son of immigrants, he learned English by watching movies, and they quickly became his love language. He dreams of being a filmmaker, but can’t help but feel like he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him.

Madeline Arthur as Hannah: She’s genuinely sweet, a little naive, yet undeniably charming. She lost her mom at a young age but is surrounded by family at Blockbuster. Financially savvy to a fault, the staff is helping her learn the importance of self-care.

Olga Merediz as Connie: She works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She’s the unintentionally blunt mother figure to not just the employees, but many of the Blockbuster regulars.

JB Smoove as Percy: As the strip mall and party store owner, Percy sees himself as “the man with the plan.” He’s the fast-talking, stylish, over-confident other half of the best friend duo of Timmy (Park) and Percy, who can’t seem to stay away from Blockbuster, especially with his daughter working there.

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla: Kayla is Percy’s smart and sometimes scary teen daughter. She’s not super open to the idea of taking orders from anyone, which can make her working at Blockbuster complicated for Timmy.

(Pictured, from left to right: JB Smoove, Madeline Arthur, Tyler Alvarez)