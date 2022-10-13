Netflix Orders Kurt Sutter Western Drama ‘The Abandons’ to Series

Netflix has given a series order to the Western action drama “The Abandons,” which hails from Kurt Sutter.

The show was first reported to be in development at the streaming giant back in November 2021. Netflix has given the show a 10 episode order.

The show’s official logline states: “As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

Sutter created “The Abandons” and will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under his SutterInk production banner.

News of the series order comes almost three years to the day that it was reported Sutter had been fired from the FX series “Mayans MC” due to complaints about his behavior on set. That show is a spinoff of Sutter’s previous FX drama, “Sons of Anarchy,” and was renewed for a fifth season in July. Sutter co-created “Mayans MC” with Elgin James, who now serves as the sole showrunner.

Sutter is best known for creating “Sons of Anarchy,” the outlaw biker series that ran for seven seasons at FX. The show was immensely popular with viewers throughout its run and also picked up five Emmy nominations during its time on the air. Sutter also appeared onscreen in the series in the role of Otto in addition to executive producing the show and directing multiple episodes. Sutter previously created the FX series “The Bastard Executioner” and served as a writer on FX’s groundbreaking cop drama “The Shield.” He also wrote the screenplay for the Jake Gyllenhaal-led boxing feature “South Paw.” Next up, he is writing and directing the Blumhouse feature “This Beast.”

He is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelly.