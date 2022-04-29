Netflix Announces Joel Kim Booster Comedy Special ‘Psychosexual’ (TV News Roundup)

Joel Kim Booster is joining the pantheon of comedians with Netflix comedy specials, as his new, three-act set “Psychosexual” is set to debut June 21 on the streamer.

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, the special follows Booster as he discusses the cultural nuances of being Asian, his preferences for threesomes, tips for self-pleasuring and his fascination with human sexuality. The special will follow the June 3 premiere of Hulu’s “Fire Island,” his queer adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” that he stars in alongside Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

“Psychosexual” is directed by Doron Max Hagay, who executive produces alongside Booster, Zack Freedman, Tony Hernandez, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Brooke Posch.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Mohammed “Mo” Amer’s scripted Netflix comedy series “Mo” will premiere on August 24, the streamer announced. The show sees Amer playing Mo Najjar, a Palestinian refugee whose family flees to Houston, and sees him learning to adapt to a new world. The eight-episode series is created and executive produced by Amer and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”). Additional EPs are Ravi Nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow, Luvh Rakhe, and series director Solvan “Slick” Naim (“Snowfall”). The show also stars Teresa Ruiz as Maria, Farah Bsieso as Yusra Najjar, Omar Elba as Sameer Najjar and Tobe Nwigwe as Nick. Check out a first-look image of the series below.

DEVELOPMENT

Scout Productions and Bloomberg Media are developing a new docuseries on Airbnb, the companies announced Friday. Based on the Bloomberg Businessweek story “Airbnb is Spending Millions of Dollars to Make Nightmares Go Away” by Olivia Carville, the series will dive into Airbnb’s trust-and-safety team, which handles damage control procedures when guests encounter safety incidents and criminal activity during a stay. Several former safety team agents and Airbnb guests and hosts will be interviewed for the series. Michael Williams, David Collins, Rob Eric and Joel Chiodi will executive produce the series for Scout Productions.

EVENTS

ATX TV Festival will present its second annual Breakthrough Award to actress Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), who will attend this year’s festival for a conversation about the win and her career thus far and creative goals for the future. The festival will be held June 2-5 in Austin, Texas, and will also include a panel hosted by the Television Academy named “Powerful TV,” which will highlight TV’s ability to “expand understanding, empathy, and community.”

Emmy-winning creator Phil Rosenthal screen and discuss his Netflix docuseries “Somebody Feed Phil,” streaming service Shudder will present a first-look panel for its original docuseries “Queer for Fear” with Bryan Fuller and the Fox musical drama “Monarch” will debut a first-look conversation with its cast and creative team.

LATE NIGHT

Shawn Mendes and Jesse Tyler Ferguson will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”