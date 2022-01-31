Netflix Sets Indian Series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ From ‘The Family Man’ Creators – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, best known for hit Amazon Prime Video India series “The Family Man,” are partnering with Netflix on series “Guns & Gulaabs” under their D2R Films banner. “The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humor,” according to Netflix. The series is created, directed and produced by Krishna and Nidimoru, who also write alongside Suman Kumar and Sumit Arora.

Krishna and Nidimoru said: “Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, ‘Cinema Bandi.’ And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, said: “Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo, into ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

A third season of “The Family Man” is due at Amazon, and Krishna and Nidimoru are also working on the India leg of the Russo Brothers’ multi-series “Citadel.”

APPOINTMENTS

“Gangs of London” producer Pulse Films has appointed Emmy and BAFTA winning executive producer and former BBC commissioning editor Diene Petterle as global creative director of non-fiction. Petterle will focus on developing and delivering a slate of factual programming and documentaries and expand the company’s international portfolio in Latin America. Previously, at Darlow Smithson, Petterle executive produced ITV feature documentary “In Cold Blood,” which won an International Emmy. While at the BBC, Petterle was responsible for commissions including BAFTA winning “Who Do You Think You Are?” and “Fifteen Billion Pound Railway.”

In addition to Petterle, Samira Sorzano joins Pulse as global communications director. Most recently global PR lead for Fremantle in London, Sorzano also served as VP of press for Banijay Rights. Both executives report into Marisa Clifford, CEO (U.K./Europe) and will work closely with CEO Thomas Benski.

Meanwhile, Dynamic Television has named Annika Schmidt as head of German originals and European co-productions, reporting into MD Klaus Zimmermann. Her responsibilities include the development and production of scripted drama for Dynamic’s German slate. Schmidt joins Dynamic from ZDF where she was commissioning editor for international co-productions and worked with Dynamic on “The Sommerdahl Murders.”

THEATER

“Maria Friedman & Friends – Legacy,” celebrating the work of Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand and Stephen Sondheim, will open at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory from March 3. The production, association with Sonia Friedman Productions, features three-time Olivier winner Maria Friedman, who performed with Hamlisch, Legrand and Sondheim multiple times, becoming a much-lauded interpreter of their works. Featuring many of their greatest hits, including “Broadway Baby,” “Send in the Clowns,” “A Piece Of Sky,” “At The Ballet” and “Nothing,” the show will see Friedman collaborating with musical director and pianist, Theo Jamieson, fellow performers Matthew White, Ian McLarnon, Alfie Friedman and Desmonda Cathabel and a choir from the Royal Academy of Music.