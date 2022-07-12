Emmys 2022: Nominations Scorecard by Platform, Program and Studio

A strong showing among the 10 most-nominated series kept HBO and HBO Max comfortably atop the Emmy leaderboard with a combined 140 nominations, outpacing Netflix which came in this year at 105.

HBO alone accounted for 114 noms, thanks to a haul of 25 for Emmy darling “Succession,” 20 for “The White Lotus,” 16 for “Euphoria” and 14 for “Barry.” HBO Max bagged 17 for “Hacks.” Last year, HBO/HBO Max and Netflix made it a duel when the noms tallied up 130 vs. 129.

This year, Netflix made history with Emmy’s first-ever series nod to a non-English language production, for drama thriller “Squid Game,” which paced the streamer’s haul with 14 chits, followed by “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” with 13 apiece.

On the heels of a string of well-received series, Hulu had a big year with 58 bids, fueled by freshman hit “Only Murders in the Building” (17), “Dopesick” (14) and “Pam and Tommy” (10).

Apple TV+ had another strong year with 52 mentions. The service landing a comedy series nom for “Ted Lasso” (20) the reigning champ in that category, and a slot in the competitive drama series race for the buzzy science fiction “Severance” (14).

Rounding out the top 15 among platforms were: Disney+ (34), Amazon’s Prime Video (30), CBS (29), NBC (28), ABC (23), FX (23), Showtime (17), Paramount+ (11), VH1 (10), Bravo (8), YouTube (8) and AMC (7).

Among studios, the Disney Television Studios group (20th TV, ABC Signature, Searchlight Television and 20th Television Animation) accounted for 67 noms for shows such as “Dopesick,” “Pam and Tommy,” “The Dropout” (7) and “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (5).

Universal Studio Group weighed in with 58, led by “Saturday Night Live.” “SNL” was the most-nommed broadcast series this year followed by ABC’s freshman hit “Abbott Elementary” (7).

Warner Bros. TV Group rode the “Ted Lasso” and “Abbott Elementary” wave to a total of 44 noms. Sony Pictures Television came in with 20, anchored by AMC Networks’ “Better Call Saul” (7). CBS Studios garnered 16 bids, paced by CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (5).

Endeavor Content productions accounted for 23 nominations, half of which came from “Severance.” MRC, producer of “Ozark” and “The Great” (4), banked 18 total bids.

Entertainment One had a strong showing for an independent outlet thanks to the love Emmy voters showed to Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” (7).

(Pictured: "The White Lotus")