Netflix Orders Former CW Pilot ‘Glamorous’ to Series, Miss Benny to Star

Netflix has given a series order to the drama “Glamorous,” which was previously set up as a pilot at The CW.

The show has received a 10-episode order, with Miss Benny set to star. It tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer. The search is currently on for the actress to play Addison.

Miss Benny is the only cast member from the CW pilot is attached to the Netflix show, and the creative team remains the same. Jordon Nardino serves as writer and executive producer, with Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment also executive producing. CBS Studios will produce.

“Glamorous” was originally ordered to pilot at The CW as part of the 2019 pilot season. It was seen as a strong contender for a series pickup but underwent retooling after the initial cut of the pilot came in before the broadcaster ultimately passed on the show. At the time, CW had already ordered three new scripted shows and had 14 renewed shows on its schedule.

Miss Benny is an actor, singer, songwriter, and YouTuber. Their TV credits include shows like the Netflix comedy “Fuller House,” Hulu’s “Love, Victor,” and “American Horror Stories” also at Hulu.

They are repped by CAA, Select Management Group, and Hansen Jacobson.