Netflix Gets Exhibit in London’s Design Museum

Netflix will join iconic names including Stanley Kubrick, Christian Louboutin and Ferrari with a dedicated exhibition in London’s Design Museum.

The exhibition, which will launch this summer, will celebrate Netflix’s tenth anniversary since launching in the U.K.

An exact launch date for the exhibition has not yet been confirmed.

Although details of the exhibition are currently being kept under wraps – including what shows might be highlighted and whether items such as props and costumes might be on display – the display will emphasize the company’s focus on storytelling.

Netflix has also promised visitors to the museum will get a look at some “fan favorites” – although which of the streamer’s popular shows might be included hasn’t yet been revealed.

“Today, we’re thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Design Museum in London — the world’s leading museum devoted to contemporary design in every form — for a new exhibit celebrating our design journey,” Steve Johnson, Netflix’s vice president of design, wrote in a blogpost.

“Our new immersive exhibition will take a closer look at the key elements of the Netflix experience, its evolution over time, and our underpinning design philosophy. The exhibit will also showcase this design journey from a different perspective through fan favourites.”

“When something is designed well, it makes life easier, gives us joy and brings people together. And just like entertainment, design can fundamentally change the way we live our lives. At Netflix, building an intuitive, seamless experience has been at the heart of our business for the last 25 years: from our very early days as a mail-order DVD company, to our role today bringing entertainment to homes and devices around the world. Design plays a key role in connecting our members with great stories.”

“As we approach Netflix’s tenth anniversary in the U.K., we couldn’t think of a better moment to look back at the evolution of the Netflix experience and celebrate our journey together. We hope to see you all there this summer!”

The Design Museum’s chief executive and director Tim Marlow, added in a statement: “Museums are places where stories are told – and this summer Netflix and the Design Museum will explore their shared commitment to the craft of storytelling in a new exhibition.”

“At the Design Museum we bring industry, education and the public together to change the way people think about themselves and the future. Marking 10 years of Netflix in the U.K., this upcoming exhibition is an exciting way to show the impact that this global giant has had on the entertainment industry through design.”

The exhibition is the latest example of Netflix bringing the streaming experience out of the screen and into real life. As well as 2020’s drive-through “Stranger Things” experience in Los Angeles, a real-life “Bridgerton” ball with Secret Cinema launching next month and a forthcoming “Money Heist” experiential global tour, Netflix recently hosted an in-person Stories Festival in London, which included talks and panels with creatives, executives and talent as well as a limited number of props and costumes on display.

Last week, Netflix also launched a virtual experience in celebration of “The Harder They Fall,” featuring props and costumes.