Netflix Announces Earth Month Collection With 170 Titles (TV News Roundup)

Netflix is celebrating Earth Month with a brand new collection on its platform.

Titled “One World, Infinite Wonder,” the new collection features over 170 titles that focus on the environment or climate change, from stand-up sets, nature documentaries and television dramas. The collection also features artwork from California-based illustrator Leonardo Santamaria.

The launch of the collection coincides with the release of “Our Great National Parks,” a new five-part documentary series executive produced and narrated by former U.S. president Barack Obama. The series explores national parks and wildlife across many different countries and continents, from Kenya’s Tsavo National Park to Gunung Leuser National Park in Indonesia. Other documentaries in the collection include “Our Planet,” “Animal” and “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet.”

Other prominent titles featured in the collection include the Oscar-nominated comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which uses a meteor striking planet earth as a metaphor for climate change. “Ragnarok,” “Frontera Verde” and “Okja” are other scripted films and TV shows featured in the collection. The collection also features significant educational programming for children, such as “Breaking Boundaries,” “Bill Nye the Science Guy” and “Waffles + Mochi.”

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

A new trailer and key art has been released for Netflix’s new original series “The Lincoln Lawyer,” the Manuel Garcia-Rulfo led show based on Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name. The first season is based on “The Brass Verdict,” the second book in Connelly’s series, and will center on the story of lawyer Mickey Haller. He is described as “an iconoclastic idealist” who runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln as he takes on cases across the city of Los Angeles. The show also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Krista Warner, Jamie McShane, Michael Graziadei, LisaGay Hamilton and Reggie Lee. “The Lincoln Lawyer” was created for television by David E. Kelley, and Ted Humphrey developed the show as well as acting as show runner. Connelly, Kelley and Humphrey all serve as executive producers alongside Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson. The series is produced by A+E Studios. Season one will premiere on May 13 exclusively on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.

HBO Max’s “Made for Love” will return for Season 2 on April 28 with two new episodes, the streamer announced. Two episodes will follow each week thereafter, until the season finale on May 19. Based on Alissa Nutting’s novel, the series humorously tackles a story of modern love and divorce, following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), who is on the run after 10 years of suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). After she learns that her husband implanted the Made for Love chip in her brain, Hazel took refuge in her desert hometown with outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. In Season 2, Hazel returns to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace, in order to save her father’s life. But, once inside, she and Byron both become trapped by Gogol’s newest technology. The show also stars Ray Romano as Herbert Green, Dan Bakkendahl as Herringbone, Noma Dumezweni as Fiffany, Caleb Foote as Bennett and Sarunas J. Jackson as Jay. The series is executive produced by Christina Lee, Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin, Daisy Mayer and SJ Clarkson. Season 1 showrunner Christina Lee is joined by Nutting to showrun season two. “Made for Love” is produced by Paramount Television Studios. Watch the Season 2 trailer below.

SYNDICATION

“Karamo,” the new nationally syndicated daytime program starring reality television personality, author, actor, producer and activist, Karamo, has been sold in 90% of the U.S. for its fall 2022 debut. The announcement comes from Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. The new daily, one-hour talk show will air on stations across the country including WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WATL Atlanta, WLVI Boston, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami and WJW Cleveland. “Karamo” has been sold to leading station groups, including Nexstar, Weigel, Sinclair, Tegna, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Capital, Bahakel, Block, CW Plus, Mission Broadcasting and more. The show, which features an integral studio audience, aims to address a wide range of topics including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics. “Karamo” is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions.