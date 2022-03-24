Netflix Launches Dating Show With Singles From ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ and More

Netflix and Kinetic Content are teaming up once again. The streaming giant announced a new reality show coming soon, featuring stars from “Too Hot To Handle,” “Love Is Blind,” “The Circle,” “Selling Tampa” and more.

“Singles from Netflix reality shows have done some crazy things to find love. But they’re still single,” the official description reads. “In this new series, they will couple up to match each other and themselves in hopes of finding the perfect match.”

The currently untitled series will be hosted by “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum” co-host Nick Lachey. Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Sharyn Mills serve as executive producers.

While the cast was not yet revealed, the announcement came with a music video, a nod to Lachey’s 98 Degrees days, as the fake boy band N-2-LUV previewed their single “Love Has No Offseason” for their host. Singers included Matt Barnett (“Love Is Blind”), Jarrette Jones (“Love Is Blind”), Harry Jowsey (“Too Hot to Handle”), Nathan Webb (“Too Hot to Handle”) and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (“Too Hot to Handle”).

On Thursday, Netflix announced the dating show with a slew of other announcements. “Love Is Blind” was renewed through Season 5, while “Indian Matchmaking” was picked up for Seasons 2 and 3. “Love on the Spectrum,” which aired two seasons based out of Australia, has been renewed for a U.S. version set for this year. “The Ultimatum,” which will premiere next month, has been renewed for a second season, which will feature an all-queer cast.

Amid the success of “Indian Matchmaking,” Netflix greenlit “Jewish Matchmaking,” featuring singles in the U.S. and Israel as they enlist a Jewish matchmaker to find the perfect match.