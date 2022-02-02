Netflix Orders Gangster Drama ‘Brothers Sun’ From Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu

Netflix has ordered the drama series “The Brothers Sun” from co-creators Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, Variety has learned.

The streamer has given the series an eight-episode order. It follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce. Per Netflix, the series will be written by an all-Asian writers room with plans for an all-Asian cast as well. Jenny Jue (CSA) will head up casting.

“I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show,” said Wu. “I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writer’s room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).”

Wu and Falchuk are credited as co-creators on the series. Wu serves as writer and executive producer. Falchuk is the showrunner and executive producer via Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, which is currently under an overall deal at Netflix. Kevin Tancharoen will direct, with Mikkel Bondesen executive producing.

“I am so excited to explore this incredibly rich world full of interesting and layered characters,” said Tancharoen. “The story resonated with me on a personal level because it speaks to my identity as an Asian American and the struggle to figure out who I am and where I fit in the world. To be involved in a project with a predominantly Asian cast, crew and team of writers is something I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of.”

The show will mark Wu’s debut as a television writer. Falchuk is known for his work on shows like “American Horror Story,” “Glee,” “Pose,” “9-1-1,” and “The Politician” alongside Ryan Murphy. He signed his overall deal with Netflix in 2019, with “The Brothers Sun” now being the first show he has gotten greenlit at Netflix since signing.

He is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelley.

Tancharoen most recently directed an episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” for Disney Plus. He has previously directed episodes of shows such as “Agents of SHIELD,” “Arrow,” “Warrior,” and “The Flash.” He is repped by CAA and Myman Greenspan.

“We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Brad and to get behind Byron’s debut in this smartly written, witty and high stakes drama that shines the light on the Asian-American immigrant experience,” said Nne Ebong, vice president of overall deals at Netflix: It’s a story with universal themes of family at the center and one that celebrates authenticity in all facets from script to screen. We’re excited to see Kevin’s masterful lens bring it all to life.”

