Netflix to Tease Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio,’ Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ at First Annecy Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)

Guillermo del Toro and Kid Cudi are among the names that will appear at Netflix’s inaugural Annecy International Animation Film Festival showcase next month.

The streamer is also bringing masterclasses and the world premiere of Chris Williams’ sea monster adventure “The Sea Beast,” starring Karl Urban and Dan Stevens, to the festival, which takes place in France.

Netflix’s showcase will offer an exclusive first look at del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion adaptation of “Pinocchio,” with the filmmaker attending in person to discuss the project, as well as the first look at “Entergalactic,” the adult animated series from Kid Cudi (AKA Scott Mescudi) and Kenya Barris, which is based on Cudi’s album of the same name.

The showcase will also include a behind-the-scenes look at David Fincher’s “Bad Travelling,” which will be included in vol. 3 of Tim Miller’s series “Love, Death + Robots” as well as glimpses of “The Sea Beast,” Henry Sellick’s “Wendell & Wild,” “My Father’s Dragon,” “The Magician’s Elephant,” Hiroyasu Ishida’s “Drifting Home,” “Nimona,” “Spirit Rangers” and Everett Downing and Patrick Harpin’s “My Dad The Bounty Hunter.”

Netflix

Netflix also has a number of projects screening as part of the festival’s competition: “Arcane,” “The Cuphead Show!,” “The House,” “Human Resources,” “Robin Robin” and “We the People” are all Official Selections.

The news of Netflix’s pull-out-all-the-stops presence at Annecy comes just weeks after it was announced the streamer had scrapped a handful of animated projects that had been gestating, including Ava DuVernay’s series “Wings of Fire” and Meghan Markle’s semi-autobiographical “Peal.” The Annecy roll-out is being viewed as a sign of Netflix’s ongoing commitment to the medium of animation.

Check out all the details of Netflix’s Annecy presence below:

June 13

“Doc McStuffins” creator Chris Nee will offer a masterclass alongside “Spirit Rangers” creator Karissa Valencia on the power of inclusive storytelling. Valencia will also offer an early look at her upcoming “Spirit Rangers” series.

Time: 5pm

Location: Petite Salle Bonlieu

June 15

Sony Pictures Animation and filmmakers Fletcher Moules, Robert Valley and Antonio Canobbio will present their adult animated Netflix series about Elvis, “Agent King.”

Time: 9am

Location: Impérial Palace

Nora Twomey, director of “My Father’s Dragon,” will present a work in progress on the film, which is based on the children’s book by Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Time: 9.30am

Location: Salle Pierre Lamy

The Netflix Animation Showcase will take place focusing on the streamer’s upcoming slate, from pre-school to anime, adult and tentpoles.

Time: 1.30pm

Location: Theater Bonlieu

Netflix 2022

World premiere of Chris Williams’ epic animated adventure “The Sea Beast” (pictured above), which features the voices of Karl Urban, Dan Stevens and Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Time: 6pm

Location: Theater Bonlieu

June 16

Chris Williams and his team will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming film “The Sea Beast” in a “Making Of” session.

Time: 2pm

Location: Salle Pierre Lamy

June 17

Dice Tsutsumi, Sara K. Sampson, Robert Kondo, Mari Okada and Kane Lee from Tonko House will present a Work in Progress session for “Oni: Thunder God’s Tale.”

Time: 2pm

Location: Salle Pierre Lamy