‘All of Us Are Dead’ Trailer: Netflix’s South Korean Zombie Series Is One Wild, Gory Ride

Netflix. has released the official trailer for “All of Us Are Dead,” a teen thriller series set during a zombie apocalypse that will premiere worldwide on Jan. 28.

The highly anticipated South Korean production by JTBC Studios follows a group of students who face life-threatening conditions as they try to escape a zombie invasion of their high school. Trapped inside, with no cell phones or food, the teenagers fight for survival as more and more of their peers fall victim to a mysterious virus.

“All of Us Are Dead” is based on “Now at Our School,” a popular webtoon by Joo Dong-geun. The digital comic is made up of 130 episodes, which were originally published between 2009 and 2011. Netflix announced plans for the adaptation in April 2020.

“All of Us Are Dead” is one of several Korean dramas that will be arriving to Netflix in 2022. Other series in the coming year include a “Money Heist” spinoff and “Suriname,” demonstrating the continued interest in Korean dramas on the streaming platform, especially after the record-breaking success of “Squid Game” in 2021.

Variety‘s list of Korean dramas to watch out for in 2022 noted that “All of Us Are Dead” could see an international break for younger stars, such as Yoon Chan-young (“Do You Like Brahms?,” “Doctor John”) and Cho Yi-hyun (“Hospital Playlist,” “School 2021”). The series also stars Park Ji-hu, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee You-Mi and Lim Jae-hyeok.

“All of Us Are Dead” is written by Chun Sung-il, while J.Q. Lee and Kim Nam-su serve as directors. Both JTBC and Netflix will stream “All of Us Are Dead.” Watch the trailer below.