Netflix to Premiere Ali Wong’s Lastest Comedy Special on Valentine’s Day (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced Tuesday that it will be premiering Ali Wong’s new comedy special, “Don Wong,” on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

The special is Wong’s third with Netflix, following 2016’s “Ali Wong: Baby Cobra” and “Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife” in 2018. “Don Wong” was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey in November 2021, and features Wong discussing her deepest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy and her feelings about single people.

The project is the latest addition to a slate of projects between Wong and Netflix, including the 2019 film “Always Be My Maybe” and the upcoming series “Beef.” Wong also voices characters on animated shows including Netflix’s “Ask the StoryBots,” “Ada Twist,” “Scientist” and the Emmy-winning adult comedy “Big Mouth.”

“Don Wong” is directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with Wong serving as executive producer alongside Ravi Nandan, Inman Young, Alli Reich and Corey Deckler for A24.

Watch the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PREMIERE DATES

Apple TV Plus announced that its new bilingual thriller series “Now and Then” will premiere on May 20. The first three episodes of the Spanish-English series will be released at once, with the following five episodes to be released weekly, every Friday. Set in Miami, “Now and Then” follows a group of college best friends whose lives are changed forever after a celebratory weekend that leaves one of them dead. Twenty years later, the remaining five are reunited by a common threat that puts their lives at risk. The cast includes Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna. The show’s creators are Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. Campos and Fernández-Valdés serve as showrunners, and the series is written by Neira and Campos with their team. Gideon Raff (“Homeland”) executive produces and also directs.

NBC announced that “The Courtship,” formerly named “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance,” will debut on March 6 at 8 p.m. ET, with weekly episodes airing in the same time slot. The new reality show transports contestants to early 19th century England as a group of hopeful suitors attempt to win the heart of one “heroine” and her “court.” From handwritten letters to carriage rides, “The Courtship” creates the ultimate romantic experience, showing contestants whether they are truly a match for one another. Executive producers include Anthony Dominici, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Susy Price and Andy Cadman.

TRAILERS

FAST (free, ad-supported television) channel DistroTV is premiering the trailer for its new comedy feature, “Escándalo Secreto: En Plena Cuarentena,” or, “Secret Scandal: In Quarantine,” exclusively with Variety. Directed and written by Jorge Cano, the film is set to debut on the channel on Feb. 25. “Escándalo Secreto” features a cast including Danny Trejo, Alejandro Gutierrez, Ninel Conde, Lina Castrillon, Platanito, Nanis Ochoa, Armando Hernandez, Lorena Herrera, Reykon, Margarita Reyes, Alexander Ospina, Valentina Lizcano, Nitzia Chama, Ricardo Hill, Isabella Santiago and Pancho Moler. Cano serves as executive producer with associate producers Morales Edgar, Alejandro Gutierrez, Jonathan Hurtado, Marisela Macedo, Aldo Morales, Teylez Perez, Josue Vazquez and Roberto Yu.

Check out the trailer below.

Crackle has shared the first trailer for “Inside the Black Box,” a new 10 episode unscripted series that spotlights artists of color, including actors, producers, writers, directors, and musicians. Hosted by Joe Morton (“Scandal”) and acting couch and casting director Tracey Moore, the hour-long episodes feature performances, workshops and discussions about the role that race plays in the entertainment world. Talent interviewed in the show include Phylicia Rashad, Raven-Symoné, Norm Lewis, Lee Daniels, Chyna Layne and Dyllón Burnside. Rachel Weintraub

and David Kolin, who created the series, executive produce alongside Moore, Morton, Scott Weinstock, Bob Maurer, Philippe Guelton, Darren Olive and David Ozer. Landmark Studio Group, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. company, produces. The show premieres Feb. 17.

Check out the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

AspireTV has announced that Season 2 of “Just Angela” will debut Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. From entertainment company Kin, “Just Angela” gives viewers an intimate look at the daily life of actress and entrepreneur Angela Simmons. In the new season, Simmons will cover a variety of topics — from her new home and vegan diet, to the Black maternal health crisis and parenting through grief. She will also continue to feature entrepreneurs on aspireMKTPLC, an online directory of Black-owned businesses.

LATE NIGHT

Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Quinta Brunson and Eric Bellinger will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, while Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate and Joshua Ray Walker will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Faith Hill and Clarissa Ward, while “Late Night with Seth Meyers” will include David Letterman, Adam Duritz and Hayley Brownell. Johnny Knoxville, Nick Offerman and Tolliver will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”