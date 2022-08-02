Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ Rounds Out Main Cast With Six Additions

The upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full” has added six new cast members, Variety has learned.

William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams have all joined the show opposite previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce.

In the show, Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy. Political and business interests collide as Charlie defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Harper (“Love Life,” “The Resort,” “The Good Place”) plays Wes Jordan, the incumbent mayor of Atlanta. Up for reelection, Wes will do whatever it takes to ensure victory over his opponent, who is quickly gaining in the polls.

Ameen (“Boxing Day,” “I May Destroy You”) plays Roger White, an attorney for Croker Industries. Kind and driven by a deep sense of morality, Roger quickly finds himself entangled in Charlie’s mess.

Pelphrey (“Ozark,” “Mank”) plays Raymond Peepgrass. Subordinated, libidinous and frustrated, Peepgrass is an oppressed and lowly loan officer on the verge of personal and professional chaos. He wants respect, but he’ll settle for sex, vengeance, and some money.

Jones (“For All Mankind,” “The Path”) plays Serena Croker, Charlie’s second wife. She is an authentic Southern beauty who is both a voice of reason and a steady hand as Charlie’s world tilts off-axis.

Hill (“Widows,” “61st Street”) plays Conrad Hensley, a humble, hardworking employee of Croker Industries who faces a life-altering decision after a series of unfortunate events.

Adams (“A League of Their Own,” “A Journal for Jordan”) plays Jill Hensley. Jill works as Charlie’s beloved executive assistant. Married to Conrad Hensley, the couple is expecting their first child when their personal life suddenly turns.

Harper is repped by UTA, AC Management, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Jill Fritzo PR. Ameen is repped by The Artists Partnership, UTA, LINK Entertainment, The Initiative Group, and attorney Dave Feldman. Pelphrey is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane Offer. Jones is repped by Innovative Artists, Linden Entertainment, and attorney Mark S. Temple. Hill is repped by Gersh, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Schreck Rose. Adams is repped by WME and Brillstein.

“A Man in Full” has received an order for six one-hour episodes at Netflix. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the show. King will direct three episodes and executive produce under her Royal Ties Productions banner. Reina King of Royal Ties and Matthew Tinker of David E. Kelley Productions will also executive produce along with Thomas Schlamme. Royal Ties is currently under a first-look deal with Netflix.

(Pictured, from left to right: William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, Chanté Adams)