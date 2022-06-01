NESN Launches Digital Subscription Service With Red Sox, Bruins

NESN, the regional sports network, unveiled NESN 360, a digital service that allows fans to purchase a direct subscription to the outlet’s live programming and video on demand content. The offering is launched in partnership with the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League, making NESN the first RSN in the country to launch such a service.

Subscribers can stream NESN’s live feeds and VOD library directly to their computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV or Roku device. Fans who already have NESN through a participating TV provider will be able to authenticate into the NESN 360 app to access the same experience, including streaming live Red Sox and Bruins games and video-on-demand content.

“NESN 360 is the latest iteration in NESN’s long history of innovation and providing fans with the best sports viewing experience,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s President and CEO, in a statement. “We believe the direct subscription option will build on NESN’s reach in the region, and will be an excellent complement to the existing, valuable partnerships we have with TV providers to bring NESN to all homes in New England.”

In addition to the live TV programming, NESN 360 will include expanded access to Red Sox content including highlights, select on-demand historical Red Sox games as well as Bruins games, Bruins highlights, exclusive new content, and a library of hundreds of video-on-demand titles, including NESN original shows. Additionally, NESN 360’s video-on-demand library will feature full games of notable 2022 Red Sox season matchups, including nationally broadcast games after they’ve aired.

“We are creating a full, 360 fan experience, combining a premium digital offering with the excitement of the venues and teams,” said Ahmed Darwish, NESN’s CMO, who joined NESN earlier this year to lead the effort. “NESN 360 is already an unparalleled offering and there is so much more to come.”

NESN plans to introduce new features in weeks to come, including 4K HDR, cloud DVR, and distribution via apps like FIRETV and Google TV apps. NESN is also exploring an exclusive live home batting practice feed in partnership with the Red Sox.

NESN has invested in original content featuring notable personalities, and plans collaborations with other content partners such as the Boston Globe.

Fans who choose to subscribe directly have an annual and a monthly subscription option, each with its own limited time promotion for the launch of the new product. The monthly plan will bill $1 for the first month, followed by $29.99 once per month. Annual subscribers will receive 8 tickets to a 2022 Red Sox game of their choosing* and be billed $329.99 once per year which includes the $1 price for the first month. Fans with an existing participating video provider will receive the same access for no additional cost