Hulu Orders Four Food Series From David Chang and Vox Media Studios, Including Neil Patrick Harris Drag Queen Dinner Party Competition

Hulu has ordered four new food series from David Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios, including a drag queen-themed dinner party competition from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, “Drag Me to Dinner,” as well as the shows “Secret Chef,” “Burning Men,” and “Chefs vs. Wild.”

These shows join Hulu’s other shows produced under its food-programming deal with Vox Media Studios, including Chang’s “The Next Thing You Eat” and “Eater’s Guide to the World,” narrated by Maya Rudolph, as well as the upcoming “Dinner Party” with Chang and Chrissy Teigen.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our relationship with David Chang, Majordomo, and Hulu with these brand new series that will leave Hulu’s audience hungry for more,” Chad Mumm, chief creative officer, Vox Media Studios, said. “With a mix of notable chefs, talent, and partners, these innovative series are a fresh take on culinary competitions.”

See the descriptions and credits for Chang and Vox Media Studios’ new Hulu food programs below.

Drag Me to Dinner:

Logline: If you want a great party, hire a party planner. If you want an outrageous, unforgettable party, call in someone who makes something fabulous and supremely entertaining out of almost nothing… a Drag Queen! Created and executive produced by and featuring Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and their celebrity friends, Drag Me to Dinner is the new close-ended comedic competition that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In each of these episodes, two new pairs of visionary Queens go wig-to-wig in a competition to throw the coolest themed dinner party on a dime. Set in a chic yet lo-fi studio, Drag Me to Dinner is a mix of bawdy humor embracing the sharp, unfiltered nature of authentic Drag Culture, and the irreverent fourth wall breaking moments and creative editing of cult hits like Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun and Between Two Ferns. Each episode features something completely unexpected and entertaining. These surprising beats will continue to bring audiences back each week and each season for more hilarious Drag Queen party fun!

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Matador Content (a Boat Rocker Company), and Boat Rocker

Credits: Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka serve as Executive Producers in addition to Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Todd Lubin serves as an Executive Producer for Matador Content and Jay Peterson for Boat Rocker. James Sunderland is the Showrunner and Executive Producer.

Secret Chef

Logline: From Executive Producer David Chang comes a radical twist on the cooking competition, as ten chefs anonymously rank each other’s food through a series of blind tastings. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most… the food.

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios

Credits: Executive producers for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios include Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker, Will Nothacker and Liz Fine. Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen executive produce for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen are the executive producers for Majordomo Media. Patrick J. Doody serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Burning Men:

Logline: On this bracket-style competition series we pit pepper growers against one another in a fight to prove whose creation is hottest. Each episode a new region of growers goes head to head in a series of challenges aimed at testing the heat behind their superhots. The winner of each region advances to the finals, where their peppers are put through the rigors in an attempt to determine whose really is hottest. In the end, only one grower will emerge victorious and take the crown for World’s Hottest Pepper.

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, High Noon Entertainment

Chefs vs. Wild

Logline: In each episode of the show, two different world class chefs will be dropped into the wilderness where they’ll embark on a grueling and unprecedented mission – survive and forage enough wild ingredients to create a restaurant worthy, five-star meal. Episodes will culminate in the chefs going head-to-head in a “wilderness kitchen,” using their foraged ingredients and ingenuity to create savory dishes and, ultimately, impress the judges. The series will be hosted by renowned chef and adventurer Kiran Jethwa. Jethwa will also serve as judge, alongside wild foods expert Valerie Segrest.

Produced by: Vox Media Studios, Majordomo Media, Leftfield Pictures

Credits: Chefs vs. Wild is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek and Jordana Hochman for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer.