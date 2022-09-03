‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke.

In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.”

“Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.”

It’s 9/2

One year ago I had a massive stoke.

Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends,

And daddy

And then

Cousin Wayne



Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far…



And still so grateful,

Still so full of faith,

And STILL HERE! pic.twitter.com/psHokwiHij — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 2, 2022

“Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor,” she continued. “I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there. And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years.”

Perrette captioned the video, adding, “One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy and then Cousin Wayne.”

“And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!” she closed.

Perrette announced her exit from the popular CBS investigative drama in 2017, revealing that her decision to leave was made the year before. In 2019, she was cast in a lead role in the CBS multi-cam pilot “Broke,” joining Jaime Camil and Natasha Leggero. The series ran for one 13-episode season in 2020.