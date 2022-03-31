‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed at CBS

“NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” have all been renewed at CBS.

“NCIS,” a longtime cornerstone of the CBS primetime schedule, will now be back for a 20th season. “NCIS: Los Angeles” will return for a 14th season, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” will be back for a second season. All three shows have drawn solid viewership numbers for CBS, with “NCIS” remaining one of the broadcaster’s top draws even this late in its run.

“’NCIS,’ one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i,’ we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Mark Harmon had led the cast of “NCIS” from the beginning, but the actor departed the show during Season 19. The main cast now consists of Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole.

Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers. “NCIS” is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, and Kyle Harimoto serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

“NCIS: Hawai’i” stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng serve as executive producers. CBS Studios produces.

It was also previously announced that CBS Studios is taking the franchise abroad, with “NCIS: Sydney” currently in the works for Paramount Plus Australia and Network 10.

These are the latest scripted series renewals at CBS, with more expected in the coming weeks. The network previously renewed “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Ghosts,” “The Neighborhood,” “Young Sheldon,” and “CSI: Vegas.” The unscripted shows “The Amazin Race,” “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” “Survivor,” and “Tough as Nails” have also been renewed.