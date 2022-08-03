‘NCIS’ and ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Premieres to Double as a Crossover Event on CBS

The “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” teams are uniting for a crossover event as their respective season openers next month, CBS announced on Wednesday.

The episodes, which premiere Monday, Sept. 19, on CBS, will feature the D.C. team of “NCIS” traveling to Hawai’i in order to stop a dangerous suspect from fulfilling their next attack.

In the Season 20 premiere of “NCIS,” the D.C. crew works with “NCIS Hawai’i’s” Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Marlick (Jason Antoon) on tracking down their prime suspect, The Raven, in hopes of clearing Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Gary Cole) name. Meanwhile, Special Agent Parker and his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo) are still on the run.

Then, on “NCIS: Hawai’i,” Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), discover that The Raven is located on the island of Oahu. There, he plans to attack the Rim of the Pacific Exercises (RIMPAC), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” Season 2 premiere and final chapter of the crossover special is set to premiere at 10 p.m. ET. “NCIS” stars Gary Cole, Brian Dietzan and Diona Reasonover will guest star in the “NCIS: Hawai’i” episode.

“NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” first crossed over in March, when Tennant invited Torres to visit Hawai’i after learning that an old case they worked on together has a new lead.

The forthcoming crossover will start at 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 19 on CBS. The event will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.