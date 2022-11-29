NBCUniversal Taps White House Alum Courtney Rowe as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

NBCUniversal has brought on Courtney Rowe to serve as senior vice president of corporate communications. She will report to Jen Friedman, executive vice president of communication.

In the position, Rowe will manage corporate communications for the media conglomerate, including strategic communications, media relations, digital media, crisis communications and coordination across NBCU businesses and brands. She will work alongside Diana Rocco, senior vice president of internal communications, and Pat Bunting, vice president corporate communications.

Rowe’s career experience includes work in both the entertainment industry and in high levels of government. She worked for President Barack Obama as special assistant to the president and director for message planning, overseeing strategic communications planning and execution for all presidential policy announcements and events, including two State of the Union addresses. She also served as deputy communications director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, working closely with first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign.

After the Obama administration, Rowe worked for the Walt Disney Company as vice president of corporate communications for National Geographic. In this role she oversaw strategic communications for the brand’s corporate and marketing initiatives, advertising and corporate partnerships, internal communications and executive outreach. She also managed communications and media relations for National Geographic’s key lines of business including editorial, publishing, travel and consumer products.

Rowe then returned to the White House, most recently being appointed by President Joe Biden to oversee strategic communications and public engagement for the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.