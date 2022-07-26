NBCUniversal Alternative Boss Jenny Groom Exits

NBCUniversal’s head of unscripted entertainment content Jenny Groom is exiting her post at the top of the alternative department following poor reception to her recent projects, Variety has confirmed.

Groom ran the unscripted department at NBCUniversal alongside Rod Aissa, who handled docuseries while Groom ran reality and competition series. Both report to Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

As executive vice president of unscripted entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, a role she took on in 2020, Groom oversaw reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across NBCU’s brands NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock.

A 20-year NBCU vet, Groom is responsible for developing “That’s My Jam” with Jimmy Fallon, “Making It” and “Baking It” with Amy Poehler, “Family Game Fight” with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, “College Bowl” with Peyton Manning, “Dancing with Myself” with Shakira, “Love Island,” “Traitors” with Alan Cumming, “Password” with Fallon, “Million Dollar Island” and “The Wheel.”

Rovner is said to have not been pleased with the results of Groom’s recent projects and decided a change was in order for the reality TV and competition department. While no deal is in place yet for a replacement, sources say NBCU is already in talks with an exec to fill the vacancy left by Groom’s ousting.

Prior to being upped to head of unscripted content, Groom served as executive vice president of alternative programming and development for NBC, overseeing programming strategy, development and current series as head of the network’s alternative department.