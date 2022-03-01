NBCU’s Ad-Sales Unit Hires Execs to Promote Ad-Tech, Data, Measurement

As NBCUniversal’s ad-sales division starts to take on tasks beyond its core business, it is expanding the range of communications executives it has as well.

Neil Ripley, who previously was head of corporate communications for media-measurement firm Comscore, has been named a vice president of communications for NBCU’s ad-sales unit. He is charged with promoting the division’s efforts around advertising technology, data and cross-platform media measurement. He joins as NBCU has made a concerted effort to offer an alternative to Nielsen-backed ad deals and tapped a rival, iSpot.TV, to offer new ways of tabulating media audiences. NBCUniversal recently unveiled a data division as well, part of a wider array of moves by traditional media organizations to cater to advertisers who are increasingly relying on new information about their consumers and their buying patterns.

Ripley is expected to work closely with Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer of the NBCU unit, as well as Kelly Abcarian, executive vice president of measurement and impact; John Lee, the unit’s chief data officer; and Ryan McConville, executive vice president of advertising platforms and operations.

Before working at Comscore, Ripley served in various positions at MWWPR, Golin and Hill & Knowlton Strategies. Ripley began his career as a researcher and breaking news editor at Congressional Quarterly.

Separately, Margaux Fleuranges has joined as a senior manager, charged with helping to promote executive thought leadership and social media strategy. She most recently served as a senior associate of corporate communications at Univision, where she led external communications for the company’s local media division and social media strategy for Univision’s corporate business to business accounts. Prior to joining Univision, Fleuranges worked at public relations agencies including Rubenstein PR and Tractenberg & Co.