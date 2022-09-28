NBCUniversal’s Matt Schnaars Named New Content Distribution President as Mac Budill Exits

NBCUniversal’s Mac Budill has stepped down from his role as president of content distribution after 10 years, an NBC spokesperson tells Variety. Matt Schnaars, the current content distribution SVP, has been promoted to Budill’s position and will assume his duties beginning in November.

The news of Schnaars’ appointment was delivered to NBC employees via memo from NBCU content distribution chairman Matt Bond.

“Matt Schnaars is a well-respected leader with the clear vision and right relationships across our industry to guide our team as we continue to grow our streaming footprint, build on new capabilities like FAST channels and continue our longstanding network partnerships,” wrote Bond. “I also want to thank Mac Budill for his undeniable leadership over the past decade. His impact is felt throughout the distribution landscape, and we wish him the best on whatever he chooses to tackle next.”

Schnaars had served as NBCUniversal’s senior vice president of content distribution in 2013. He worked with outlets including Google, Apple, DirecTV, Verizon and Roku in securing deals for NBCU. The company said Schnaars was also “instrumental” in building the company’s streaming service, Peacock. In his new position, he’ll continue to lead negotiations on behalf of the streaming team.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Schnaars worked for nine years as the vice president of national accounts in the Disney and ESPN Media Networks division at The Walt Disney Company. There he was responsible for distribution of the Disney and ESPN stable of networks to cable, telecom and technology companies, and played a key role in the successful launch of several national television networks, including ESPN3, ESPNU and the SEC Network.

As for Budill, NBCU said it was the exec’s own decision to depart.