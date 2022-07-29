NBCUniversal Hires Corie Henson as Executive Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Content

Corie Henson has been hired by NBCUniversal Television & Streaming as the executive vice president of entertainment unscripted content.

Henson takes over the role from Jenny Groom, who exited the company earlier this week. She will report to Susan Rovner, the entertainment content chairman for NBCU TV & Streaming.

“Corie is one of the most respected executives in the business and brings a resume overflowing with big unscripted hits that have broken out across broadcast, streaming and cable platforms,” Rovner said. “Her deep experience with large volumes of programming across multiple networks and brands is a perfect fit for our NBCU content ecosystem. She’s joining an incredible group of programming leaders working across genres, and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

In her new role, Henson will be responsible for overseeing reality competition, talent competition and game show formats across the NBCU portfolio. That includes popular shows like NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Peacock’s “Baking It.”

“I’ve always admired the NBCU unscripted portfolio – and grew up on Must See TV – so I’m thrilled by the opportunity to join this incredible team to nurture this slate of massively successful shows, take risks on developing new innovative programming, and, of course, continue championing the best producers in the business,” Henson said.

Henson was most recently the head of unscripted for TNT, TBS, and truTV. Her time there included developing shows like “Wipeout” with John Cena and Nicole Byers, “The Go Big Show,” “The Cube” with Dwyane Wade, and the Harry Potter themed trivia contest “Hogwart’s Tournament of Houses.” Before that, Henson was the executive vice president of alternative entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company, working on hit shows like “The Masked Singer,” “MasterChef,” and “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as live specials.

Before Fox, Henson worked at the multi-platform studio Electus as well as ABC Entertainment. Her credits as a producer also include “Big Brother,” “Grease: You’re the One That I Want,” “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” “The Critics’ Choice Awards” as well as live red-carpet awards coverage while she was with E! Entertainment Television.