NBCUniversal Promotes Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings to Increase Oversight of Peacock 

NBCUniversal executives Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings have had their roles expanded in an effort to “bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together,” per a memo sent to staff on Thursday by Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCU Television & Streaming.

Sullivan and Rawlings will both now have additional oversight of Peacock.

Rawlings, who joined NBCU in 2016, currently serves as executive vice president of strategic communications for entertainment networks and has had her title updated to executive vice president of communications for the television and streaming group. She reports to Lazarus.

Sullivan has been with NBCU since 2015. He remains executive vice president of entertainment communications, and reports to Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks.

See Lazarus’ full memo below.

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving holiday and was able to take some time to unplug and reconnect with family and friends.

For the last year we’ve been talking about the benefits and opportunities available to us as we continue to build a culture that shifts our thinking from a portfolio of individual businesses to a unified team with a shared vision and collective goals. We’re seeing the tangible benefits of this collaboration in our business every day, most recently this past weekend with huge success stories across NBC, Telemundo and Peacock.

As we continue to identify opportunities to bring the Television & Streaming portfolio closer together, I’m happy to share some changes to our communications teams led by Chip Sullivan and Allison Rawlings.

Allison Rawlings, who currently oversees strategic communications for our Entertainment business, will be taking on a new position leading communications for Television & Streaming, reporting to me. In her new role, Allison will work to help us better build and amplify our overarching portfolio narrative, working closely with our communications leaders across the Television & Streaming businesses. In addition to operating on a broader level for the division, Allison and her team will remain closely tied to the Entertainment business while also directly overseeing strategic communications for Peacock. Allison’s understanding of and passion for our business, her relationships across the company and with the press, and her experience bringing teams together to navigate complex communications challenges all make Allison a great fit for this new position.

On the content side, Chip Sullivan will be extending his current publicity responsibilities across all of our entertainment platforms, leading awards and talent relations for our entertainment networks and Peacock, while also sharing responsibility for Peacock publicity with Shannon Willett, CMO, Peacock. Better connecting our publicity teams will enable us to use the power of our portfolio to launch our shows and grow our audiences. Having Chip’s deep expertise, his industry relationships and his unique ability to work with our press partners extend across all parts of our Entertainment platforms will help elevate our brands and our shows, and ensure our content, our talent and our creative teams are in the best possible hands.

As we continue transforming our business together, I’m excited to take these steps with our communications team to help better align our portfolio and celebrate our shared successes.