NBCUniversal Developing ‘Pinned,’ Wrestling Drama Series From Vince McMahon and WWE

NBCUniversal has announced that it is developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling.

“Pinned” comes from Universal Content Productions and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The production is billed as a dramatic series with a logline touting “an adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it.”

“Pinned” will offer a look into the world of wrestling culture, documenting the mayhem both within the locker room and the boardroom of wrestling organizations.

Craig O’Neill serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Tom Rinaldi. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. chief executive officer Vince McMahon also serves as an executive producer, alongside Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser.

NBCUniversal has not announced which platform it intends to launch “Pinned” on, whether one of its broadcast television networks or through its growing streaming platform, Peacock.

“Pinned” is just the latest scripted project that WWE has become involved in. A limited series project that dramatizes WWE boss McMahon’s federal steroids trial has gained steam in development, recruiting Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster as writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. The series, titled “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon,” was first announced to be in development in July 2021. WWE and Blumhouse Television will produce.

The series will be the first ever scripted portrayal of McMahon and many legendary WWE stars of the era. Set in the 1990s, the series opens at a time when WWE chairman and CEO McMahon was repeatedly censured by New York Post writer Phil Mushnick. Mushnick’s columns eventually drew the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. McMahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, and was unanimously acquitted by the jury.

McMahon is an executive producer on the series along with WWE executive producer and chief of global television distribution Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse TV.