NBC Gets Into the Tropical Reality Competition Arena with Studio Lambert’s ‘Million Dollar Island’ (TV News Roundup)

NBC has partnered with Studio Lambert to bring “Million Dollar Island” to the U.S.

In “Million Dollar Island,” based on Talpa’s international adventure reality format, 100 contestants compete and build alliances to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days — in hopes of winning their share of a $1 million prize. Each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000, which they gain and lose during the show’s challenges. If and when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their money

“We’re excited to partner with a powerhouse team to bring this fresh and bold social experiment to NBC,” Jenny Groom, executive vice president for alternative programming and development at NBC, said in a statement. “This series is sure to entertain with ever-evolving alliances, trust, deceit and the ultimate will to survive.”

“Million Dollar Island” is executive produced by Studio Lambert’s Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess — as well as Talpa’s John de Mol.

The original Dutch format will launch in the Netherlands on SBS6 March 6. Amazon Prime in Holland will have a second window for subscription video-on-demand. Talpa and Studio Lambert, part of All3Media, previously agreed for Studio Lambert to produce the U.S. and U.K. versions of “Million Dollar Island” in January.

Also in today’s TV News:

STREAMING

Netflix has announced the second iteration of its Animation Foundation program, which offers support for emerging animation creatives from underrepresented communities. For the second season of the program, Netflix will be focusing on creatives from the indigenous and veteran communities and has teamed up with IllumiNative and Veterans in Media and Entertainment to identify possible participants. The four-month program matches mentees to a mentor from Netflix Animation Studio, and teaches them to edit and curate professionally-styled portfolios, writing samples, or resumes so they are prepared for applying into the animation industry.

PREMIERE DATE

“Long Slow Exhale,” a new sports drama series, will premiere on Spectrum April 4. The series stars Rose Rollins as J.C. Abernathy, the head coach of a successful women’s college basketball team who becomes embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal, and is forced to dig up the truth in order to save her own career. Josh Lucas, Ian Harding, Samantha Bartow, Shalini Bathina, Lyriq Bent, Tony Gonzalez and Famke Janssen also star in the show, which is executive produced, created and written by Pam Veasey. Anton Cropper and John Dove also executive produce, alongside Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver from production company Made Up Stories. Made Up Stories produces with Paramount Television Studios. The first season of “Long Slow Exhale” will run for 12 episodes, with three premiering each week. Spectrum also launched a teaser trailer for the series: view below.

EXECUTIVES

David Eilenberg has been named head of Roku Originals. Eilenberg, who most recently served as chief creative officer at ITV America, will join Roku in April. In his new role, Eilenberg will oversee Roku Originals’ strategic vision, market execution, target audiences and more. He will report to Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku. Roku’s Colin Davis, head of scripted originals, and Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals, will report to Eilenberg. “Roku’s culture of innovation and relentless focus on creating the best possible experiences for viewers make it a natural home to launch terrific original series, and I look forward to finding and nurturing those series under Rob’s leadership and with the exemplary team he has built,” said Elienberg.