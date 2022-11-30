NBC News’ Catherine Kim Named SVP, Editorial

Catherine Kim, a senior NBC News executive who has played a significant role in the evolution of the company’s digital efforts, will now have more say over some of its TV work as well.

Kim, who has been senior vice president of digital news for NBC News and MSNBC, was named senior vice president of NBC News Editorial on Wednesday, charged with oversight of editorial units across bot both digital and TV. The job will include supervising groups devoted to coverage of business, technology, climate, health and race and equality, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim said in a memo to staffers.

“It will mean a return to a medium she knows well, having spent nearly 20 years as a producer spanning primetime newsmagazines, live programming and Nightly News,” Oppenheim said, Unit heads Nicole Childers, Erin McGarry, Susan Wagner and Tracey Eyers, will now report to Kim, while Tom Namako will continue to lead digital news under her as well, while also reporting to Oppenheim.

Liz Cole, the president of NBC News Studios and a senior executive at “Dateline,” was also given new duties. Cole will take oversight of audio news projects, which will be folded under NBC News Studios.

Meanwhile, two senior NBC News executives are poised to depart, Oppenheim said. Rich Greenberg, who leads NBC News’ investigations unit., intends to retire at the end of March following 22 years at NBC News. Kim will take oversight upon his departure. Soraya Gage, general manager of the audio unit, also recently announced her retirement plans following a 33-year tenure.