NBC Eyes Pilot Order for Comedy From Mike O’Malley, Jon Cryer in Talks to Star

NBC is in negotiations on a pilot order for a multi-cam comedy from Mike O’Malley with Jon Cryer in talks for a lead role, Variety has learned.

In the untiled series, after an amicable divorce, Jim and Julia decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports team enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Lionsgate is the studio behind the project. O’Malley is the writer and executive producer, with Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari, and George Geyer also executive producing.

Should the project go forward, it would bring Cryer back to the world of multi-cam broadcast comedy. He famously starred in the hit CBS series “Two and a Half Men” throughout its 12-season run, making him the only one of the original titular men to make it through the entire series following the departure of co-stars Charlie Seen and Angus T. Jones. Cryer won two Emmys for best actor in a comedy for his work on the show. Most recently, Cryer played iconic supervillain Lex Luthor in the CW series “Supergirl.” His other recent credits include “The Kominsky Method” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.”

O’Malley is currently the showrunner on the Starz pro wrestling drama “Heels,” on which he also plays the recurring character Charlie Gully. He is also a series regular on the TNT series “Snowpiercer.” As a writer, O’Malley created the Starz sports dramedy “Survivor’s Remorse,” which ran for four seasons. O’Malley was the showrunner and executive producer on the show as well.

The pilot order comes as NBC and other broadcast networks are trying to move beyond the traditional pilot season model and move towards year-round development. NBC just had its upfronts presentation for advertisers, during which they touted their only new series pickups thus far for the 2022-2023 season — the “Quantum Leap” sequel series and the comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez,” which stars George Lopez and his daughter Mayan.