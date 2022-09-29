NBC to Develop Drama Series ‘Knockoffs’ Inspired by Narratively Article

NBC is developing a drama series inspired by the Narratively article ““The First Family of Counterfeit Hunting” by Amy Ridout.

Per the official logline, “Two brothers reunite after a long estrangement and are pulled into a special investigation surrounding closed FBI cases. Known as “Knockoffs,” these cases have been manipulated or outright fabricated to pin the crime on someone innocent and protect the real criminal who’s still out there.”

Cameron Litvack is writing and executive producing. Justin Lin, Andrew Schneider, and Salvador Gatdula of Perfect Storm Entertainment will also executive produce along with Noah Rosenberg for Narratively. Universal Television will produce, with Perfect Storm currently under an overall deal at the studio.

Litvack’s past credits include “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes at Netflix, “Quantico” starring Priyanka Chopra at ABC, “Grimm” at NBC, and “Ugly Betty” at ABC. He is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Perfect Storm currently produces the CBS revival of “SWAT,” which is going into its sixth season, as well as the reboot of “Magnum P.I.,” which had aired on CBS before moving to NBC. Lin and Perfect Storm are repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Narratively is repped by APA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.