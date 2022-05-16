NBC Fall Schedule: ‘La Brea’ Takes Over ‘This Is Us’ Tuesday Slot, ‘Quantum Leap’ Gets ‘The Voice’ Lead-Out

NBC revealed its fall 2022-2023 lineup Monday, which includes “La Brea” occupying the current Tuesdays at 9 p.m. home of “This Is Us,” as well as the “Quantum Leap” reboot series taking the coveted post-“The Voice” launchpad. On a season that includes new coach Camila Cabello, that’s an even nicer slot to occupy as the broadcast network’s splashy new drama.

Mondays in the fall will begin with the two-hour episode of “The Voice” at 8, followed by “Quantum Leap” at 10.

On Tuesdays, “The Voice” will kickoff the night with its one-hour edition at 8 p.m., leading into “La Brea” at 9. With the end of “This Is Us” just two episodes away, NBC had to hand the slot over to another drama for the fall and made the logical choice with breakout hit “La Brea,” which did well in the spot last fall when the final season of “This Is Us” was delayed to midseason due to the pandemic. Tuesdays will close with “New Amsterdam” at 10.

CLICK HERE to follow Variety’s coverage of Upfronts 2022

Dick Wolf is still the owner of NBC’s Wednesdays and Thursdays, which are made up of the “One Chicago” block of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.,” and “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” respectively.

Fridays will initially see the return of Peyton Manning’s competition series “Capital One College Bowl” at 8. Starting in November, that hour will be the back-to-back comedy block of George Lopez’s freshman sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez” and a new season of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Young Rock.” Variety is told the decision to put the comedies on Friday rather than another night of the week largely came down to the fact that NBC had no comedies on its schedule last fall, and wanted to change that this year, but had no other night free. The network sees this pairing of family-centric sitcoms a good fit for Fridays.

The weekend primetime lineup is the same, with “Sunday Night Football” returning to its fall slot anchoring the end of the week.

At midseason, NBC will debut its “Night Court” sequel series, featuring John Larroquette reprising his role as D.A. Dan Fielding from the beloved legal sitcom and starring Melissa Rauch as Judge Abby Stone. Returning shows this winter will include the 10th season of “The Blacklist,” as well as second seasons of comedies “American Auto” and “Grand Crew,” and competition series “That’s My Jam” and “The Wall.”

During the holidays, NBC will air new Dolly Parton TV movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” and bring back specials “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” “The National Dog Show” and “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

New entrants for the network’s unscripted lineup during the 2022-2023 season are the Wolf’s docuseries “LA Fire and Rescue,” which follows the real-life heroes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department; “The Wheel,” hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre and based on a smash hit UK format, consisting of contestants aiming to win big with the help of celebrity guests playing on a giant spinning wheel; and Dutch format “Million Dollar Island,” which will feature 100 contestants who attempt to forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize.

Per NBC, the network has picked up these projects to pilot, but no decisions have been made on series orders: “Blank Slate,” “Found,” “Irrational,” “Unbroken” and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels. If these pilots get the series greenlight, they could launch later in the 2022-23 or be rolled over for the 2023-24 lineup.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” said Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” added Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content. “We’re very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”

See the NBC Fall 2022 schedule below, with new shows denoted in all caps.

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — QUANTUM LEAP

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-10 P.M. — La Brea

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-9 P.M. — Law & Order

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – Capital One College Bowl

8-8:30 P.M. – LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ (November)

8:30-9 P.M. – Young Rock (November)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Drama Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Weekend Mystery

10-11 P.M. – SNL Vintage

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ”

A working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between.

The cast includes George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Matt Shively.

Debby Wolfe and Bruce Helford will write and executive produce. Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg, George Lopez and Mayan Lopez executive produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

“NIGHT COURT”

Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

The cast includes Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.

Dan Rubin will write and executive produce. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive produce. John Larroquette will produce.

Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“QUANTUM LEAP”

It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

The cast includes Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce. Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt and Martin Gero executive produce.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions and Quinn’s House Productions.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

“MILLION DOLLAR ISLAND”

A high-stakes social experiment in which 100 contestants must forge friendships and build alliances as they plot to stay on a remote desert island for up to 50 days and compete to win their share of the ultimate $1 million prize. Upon arrival each contestant is given a bracelet worth $10,000. During their time on the island, contestants gain and lose bracelets through various challenges, but when a player leaves the island, they must choose who will receive their portion of the money. In this intense competition, the strength of your personal bonds are just as important as being the ultimate player.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess and Talpa’s John de Mol will executive produce.

Studio Lambert will produce.

NEW HOLIDAY SPECIALS

“DOLLY PARTON’S MOUNTAIN MAGIC CHRISTMAS”

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas. Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men. When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realization that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.

David Rambo will write and executive produce with Sam Haskell and Dolly Parton. Billy Levin and Bobby Kelly will produce. Hudson Hickman will co-executive produce.

Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions.