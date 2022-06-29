NBC Sets Fall 2022 Premiere Dates, Headlined by ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

NBC’s slate of fall 2022 premiere dates was announced today, showcasing new and returning favorites. Among the lineup are two new series to the network, “Quantum Leap” and “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

“Quantum Leap,” which will launch the network’s scripted programming on September 19, stars Raymond Lee in a reimagination of the classic science fiction series from the early 1990s. The new series, set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team led by physicist Ben Song. Together, the team is tasked to restart the Quantum Leap project, but things quickly go awry when Song makes an unauthorized leap into the past. Now, as Song leaps from life to life and puts right what once went wrong, his team must act fast or risk losing him forever.

The cast for the new series includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will write and executive produce.

Also new to the network, “Lopez vs. Lopez” will premiere on Friday, November 4. Starring and executive produced by George Lopez, the new series follows a working-class family in a comedy about dysfunction and connection. The cast also includes Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively, Laci Mosley and Kiran Deol. Showrunner Debby Wolfe will write and executive produce.

Returning favorites include singing competition “The Voice,” “Dateline NBC” and “New Amsterdam.” Chicago seems to own Wednesday nights on the network, with “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” airing back-to-back on September 21. The following night, “Law & Order” fans will get their fill of the classic series with the premieres of “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

The network will begin its 2022-23 season with “Sunday Night Football” on Thursday, Sept. 8. The NFL kickoff will find the Buffalo Bills in a sure-to-be competitive game against reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams. The following night, season two of Peyton Manning’s “Capital One College Bowl” will debut with back-to-back episodes.

The full fall premiere schedule for NBC is below.

Thursday, September 8

8:15-11:30 p.m. – “Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game” (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Friday, September 9

8-10 p.m. – “Capital One College Bowl”

Sunday, September 11

8:15-11:30 p.m. – “Sunday Night Football” (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Friday, September 16

9-11 p.m. – “Dateline NBC”

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. – “The Voice”

10 p.m. – “Quantum Leap”

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. – “The Voice”

10 p.m. – “New Amsterdam”

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. – “Chicago Med”

9 p.m. – “Chicago Fire”

10 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. – “Law & Order”

9 p.m. – “Law & Order: SVU”

10 p.m. – “Law & Order: Organized Crime”

Saturday, Sept. 23

9 p.m. – “Dateline Weekend Mystery”

10 p.m. – “SNL Vintage”

Tuesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m. – “La Brea”

Friday, Nov. 4

8 p.m. – “Lopez vs. Lopez”

8:30 p.m. – “Young Rock”