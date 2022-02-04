NBC Orders Pilots for ‘The Brave’ Creator’s Drama ‘Blank Slate,’ ‘Predictably Irrational’ Adaptation

NBC has placed drama pilot orders for “The Brave” creator Dean Georgaris’ “Blank Slate” and an adaptation of the novel “Predictably Irrational.”

Written by Georgaris, “Blank Slate” follows Special Agent Alexander McCoy, a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be, per the project’s official logline. The only issue is … he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge, but with an agenda nobody will see coming.

“Blank Slate,” which first received a put pilot commitment at NBC last October, is co-created by Georgaris and John Fox, who executive produce alongside John Davis.

The pilot hails from Georgaris, Inc., Davis Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Irrational” is a drama pilot based on author Dan Ariely’s best-selling novel “Predictably Irrational.”

Written by “La Brea” executive producer Arika Mittman, the potential show follows a world-renowned professor of behavioral science lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior.

Mittman executive produces the pilot, which got a put pilot commitment at NBC in November, along with Sam Baum and Mark Goffman. Ariely is a consultant.

“The Irrational” comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.